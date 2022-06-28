BTIG Research Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $250.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.67.

Insulet stock opened at $228.21 on Friday. Insulet has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 362.24 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,455 shares of company stock worth $5,791,668. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

