BSCPAD Hits Market Capitalization of $14.14 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. BSCPAD has a market cap of $14.14 million and $337,065.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000880 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,864.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.85 or 0.19656578 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00185536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00072307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015603 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

