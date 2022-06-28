Brokerages Set The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Price Target at $81.15

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.15.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

HIG opened at $65.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.23. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 14,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,533.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

