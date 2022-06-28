Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Target Price at $719.58

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $718.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $641.12 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $554.38 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $661.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.