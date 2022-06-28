Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $172.25

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47. The firm has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $119,040,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

