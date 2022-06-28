Brokerages Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Price Target at $112.75

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.88.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.20. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

