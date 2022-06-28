British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

British Land stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 121,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,708. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $7.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTLCY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 710 ($8.71) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

