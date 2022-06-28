Bridgetown (NASDAQ:BTWN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 182,955 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $737.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,387 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,779,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridgetown by 5,411.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,301,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

