Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Down 86.9% in June

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the May 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Brenntag from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Baader Bank raised shares of Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. 151,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,516. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Brenntag’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.