Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Braze has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.79.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,417,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 124,443 shares valued at $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 85.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Braze by 107.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Braze by 41.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 24,176 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

