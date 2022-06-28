Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BTIG Research

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,189 shares of company stock worth $1,445,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 105,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 44,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

