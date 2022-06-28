Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 16,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.90. 34,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.