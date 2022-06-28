Boson Protocol (BOSON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.23 Million

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.58 million and $1.23 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00232999 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000295 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00405670 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.