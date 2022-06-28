Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $59.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDRBF. UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$71.25 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (Get Rating)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.