BMO Capital Markets Lowers Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Price Target to C$16.00

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS EVTZF opened at $10.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

