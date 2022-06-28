Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.56

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 190317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLND. William Blair cut Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.18% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 20,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $67,156.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 654,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,219.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 32,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $106,906.38. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 661,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,145.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $108,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,592 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

