BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 10,071,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

