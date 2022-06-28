BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BB traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 10,071,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.45. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About BlackBerry (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Inflation-Proof H.B. Fuller Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Started Dumping Accenture
- Range-Bound FedEx Is Moving Higher
- Is Carmax Stock Geared For Higher Prices?
- How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.