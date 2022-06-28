Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.63

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 561894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$335.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

