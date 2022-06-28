BitDAO Market Cap Reaches $266.14 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $266.14 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,714.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.51 or 0.18875744 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00182962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00072273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015308 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

