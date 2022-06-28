Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 3.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $16.75 or 0.00080918 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $293.33 million and $8.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00294250 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00069342 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

