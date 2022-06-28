BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

BTAI stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 488,513 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,428,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

