Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway Purchases 75,186 Shares of Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway purchased 75,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of A$37,517.81 ($26,054.04).

On Tuesday, April 5th, Bernard (Bernie) Ridgeway acquired 12,500 shares of Artrya stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,137.50 ($9,123.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 27.84, a current ratio of 27.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered image-analysis software to enhance the detection and management of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its proprietary AI algorithms to interpret data from coronary computed tomography angiography scans and delivers findings in a single point of care solution.

