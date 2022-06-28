Berenberg Bank Cuts Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Price Target to CHF 537

Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 650 to CHF 537 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 478 to CHF 402 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $$322.45 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.13. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

