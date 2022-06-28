Benchmark Electronics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Benchmark Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:BHE opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.00. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $828.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $636.08 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,018.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

