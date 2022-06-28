BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 52747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million. Research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

