BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.87

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.87 and last traded at C$12.02, with a volume of 52747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.
The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (TSE:BLU)
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
Further Reading
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.