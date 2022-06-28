Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 120,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. 44,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

