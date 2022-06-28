Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

MS traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,531,960. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

