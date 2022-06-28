Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $345,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,046,000 after purchasing an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.35. The company had a trading volume of 67,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,276. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.02 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

