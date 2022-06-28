Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,639. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

