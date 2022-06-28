Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,699. The company has a market capitalization of $68.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

