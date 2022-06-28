Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 83 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hoffman Alan N Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.31. 56,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,810. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $113.22 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

