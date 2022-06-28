Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 2,603 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October makes up 0.5% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of UOCT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.