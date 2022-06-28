Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 978 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.52. 303,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,188,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

