Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

