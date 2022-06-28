Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,618.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Swmg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $117.01. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,831. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52.

