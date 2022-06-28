Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $6,685,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 721,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $22,359,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.21. 3,766,227 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.