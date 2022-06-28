Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

