Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

ICVT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.11. 266,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

