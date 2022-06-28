Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

Shares of META opened at $170.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day moving average of $235.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.