Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,998 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCN opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

