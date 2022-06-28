Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $55.15 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the quarter. TFI International comprises about 4.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of TFI International worth $55,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFII. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $80.90 on Tuesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

