Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $29.49 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises about 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($271.28) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.90.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $189.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

