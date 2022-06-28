Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $14.58 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $14,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after buying an additional 77,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.08%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

