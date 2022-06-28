Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,034 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for about 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.58% of FirstService worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

FirstService stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $834.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

