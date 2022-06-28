Barrington Research Trims Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price to $6.00

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $11.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

SMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.01. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $142,216.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,135.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 13.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

