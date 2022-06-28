Barclays Lowers boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 45

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from GBX 65 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded boohoo group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 188.89 ($2.32).

Shares of BOO stock traded down GBX 0.44 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 58.50 ($0.72). 4,054,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,405,143. The company has a market capitalization of £741.57 million and a P/E ratio of -195.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.57. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 52.60 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 322 ($3.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

