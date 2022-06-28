Barclays Initiates Coverage on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

