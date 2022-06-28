Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2022

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHBGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BHB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.