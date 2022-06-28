Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BHB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 52,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm has a market cap of $403.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

