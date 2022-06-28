BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the May 31st total of 160,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.30. 95,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.