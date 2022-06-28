Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

AZRE stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

