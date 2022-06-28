Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.
AZRE stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.80.
About Azure Power Global (Get Rating)
Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.
